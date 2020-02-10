With March only a month away and various tournaments rapidly approaching, the 2020 NBA Draft is starting to crystallize. This freshman class is probably one of the least inspiring in recent memory, but players like Anthony Edwards, Cole Anthony, Nico Mannion, and Onyeka Okongwu have staked their claims to be lottery players, and should hear their names called in the first half of the first round come June.

After that, there’s kind of a large, teeming mass of 50-60 players, all of whom seem more or less as good as one another, vying for those next spots. This is a notoriously flat draft class, with few true top-5 picks but a strangely strong top-45. Teams that know what they’re looking for should be able to do pretty well in finding guys who can stick in the NBA. Here’s a few that you’re not likely to see on most mocks, but have what it takes to play in the league for a long time.

DeAndre Williams, Evansville, forward

The first thing to mention about Williams, a 6’9 sophomore, is that he hasn’t played since Jan. 4 with a back injury. The second thing is that he’s absolutely ancient for a sophomore — he turns 22 this year. The third thing is that he’s one of the best players in the entire country. While Kansas transfer Sam Cunliffe was the star for EU when they knocked off then-No. 1 Kentucky, Williams has been the engine ever since.

Williams is shooting 70 percent from the field, 48 percent from three, and just under 79 percent from the line, currently sporting a sweltering 76.6 true shooting percentage on a strong 24.8 usage. He’s 11-for-11 on dunks this season and is shooting 54-for-62 at the rim (87.1 percent). Of the 28 players since 2008 to tally 60 TS%, 25 AST%, 2 STL% and 2 BLK% — a list which includes Lonzo Ball, James Harden, Ja Morant, Jeff Teague, Jeremy Lin, Delon Wright, and Derrick White — he’s the only one to shoot 80 percent at the rim.

Perhaps the best stat to prove just how important Williams has been to his team this season is that since he got hurt against Valparaiso, the Purple Aces are 0-9 and have lost all but two of those games by double-digits. If he were still playing and putting up the numbers he had before getting hurt, I’d have Williams as a no-doubt All-American. As he is now, he’s still mostly unknown, and while I doubt three weeks of concentrated play is enough to get him drafted, he should at least consider testing the waters. I am, it should be noted, going to say that about all of these players…

Grant Riller, Charleston, guard

…except this one. Riller is a senior, one of the most accomplished in the country. A two time All-Conference and mid-major All-American performer and one of the top scorers in College of Charleston history, Riller is in the midst of his best year yet as the best slashing guard in America. Having upped his percentages from all over the floor to go along with more consistent playmaking and even more free throw attempts, Riller is about as dominant as a college guard can be under the rim — he’s only dunked six times this year. He’s scored in double figures in every game in 2019-20, and has scored 20 or more in 15 of them.