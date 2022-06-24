Though they posted intriguing metrics during the competitive portion of the season, the Indiana Pacers effectively pulled the plug during the 2021-22 season. Not only did the Pacers move on from a central piece in Domantas Sabonis, but Indiana essentially deployed a G League-level roster for a large portion of the second half of the campaign. The end result was a 25-57 record, the franchise’s worst mark in decades, and when the ping-pong balls stopped bouncing, Indiana came away with the No. 6 overall pick.

That kind of draft perch does coincide with the team’s record but, in this case, this is new ground for the Pacers. In fact, Indiana has not picked inside the top ten since 1989. That is a reminder of the usual competitive cycle of the franchise, but Indiana does have a rare opportunity to take a swing and add high-end talent to the mix.

Roster Needs: Star talent, forward depth

Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6 Overall), B+: By traditional No. 6 pick standards, this isn’t a home run, but that’s the nature of this class rather than an issue for Indiana. Mathurin is a very solid pick here and he projects as a valuable “3-and-D plus” player. He is a high-end shooter who should defend at a solid level and give the Pacers a valuable two-way wing.

2022 Free Agents:

Ricky Rubio (UFA)

TJ Warren (UFA)

Jalen Smith (UFA)

Lance Stephenson (UFA)

Nate Hinton (RFA)

Gabe York (RFA)

Roster:

Malcolm Brogdon

Buddy Hield

Myles Turner

TJ McConnell

Goga Bitadze

Tyrese Haliburton

Chris Duarte

Isaiah Jackson

Oshae Brissett (team option, non-guaranteed)

Terry Taylor (non-guaranteed)

Duane Washington Jr (non-guaranteed)

Bennedict Mathurin