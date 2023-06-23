The Charlotte Hornets entered the 2022-23 season with low expectations despite an above-.500 record the year prior, largely due to the roster taking a step backwards in the offseason. With the team’s second-best player Miles Bridges pleading no contest to domestic violence charges in the offseason, the Hornets never added a replacement as he sat out the season without signing anywhere as a restricted free agent.

Along with a general talent deficit, the Hornets were plagued by injuries, as only four players on the roster (Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Nick Richards, and JT Thor) appeared in 60 or more games during the season. Star guard LaMelo Ball headlined their many absences, as he suffered three different ankle injuries, limiting him to 36 games on the season. The result was a 27-55 record, but they were able to vault into the No. 2 pick in the Draft Lottery, giving them a chance to add some much needed young talent to a roster that is lacking.

Ball continued to look terrific in his limited action, averaging 23.3 points and 8.4 assists per game, and they showed some signs of coming around defensively late in the year, with rookie center Mark Williams impressing in the closing weeks of the season. Still, this is a team that simply needs more talent throughout the roster, and will need to address that even beyond their addition of the second pick in the draft.

Roster Needs: Wing defense, Secondary creator, Shooting

Brandon Miller (No. 2 overall), B-: It isn’t a surprise to see Miller come off the board at No. 2 overall, but Scoot Henderson is the better prospect, which knocks Charlotte’s grade down a bit as they went with fit over best player available. With that said, Miller is a worthy No. 2 overall choice in most drafts with a combination of size and shooting that provides a strong median outcome.

2023 Free Agents:

PJ Washington (RFA)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (UFA)

Miles Bridges (RFA)

Svi Mykhailiuk (UFA)

Dennis Smith Jr. (UFA)

Roster:

LaMelo Ball

Gordon Hayward

Terry Rozier

Cody Martin

Nick Richards

James Bouknight

Mark Williams

Kai Jones

Kobi Simmons (non-guaranteed)

JT Thor (non-guaranteed)

Bryce McGowens