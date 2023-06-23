The Pelicans started the 2022-23 season as one of the West’s best teams, but as injuries piled up and the season wore on, they eventually faded to ninth in the conference, losing to the Thunder in the first round of the Play-In.

Durability remains the biggest obstacle in New Orleans’ way, particularly when it comes to Zion Williamson, who played at an All-Star level before a hamstring injury ended his season. Brandon Ingram continues to look like a star (albeit one who has had to battle his own injury issues) and there’s lots of complementary talent in New Orleans, headlined by CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Herbert Jones. Still, there has been a ceiling on where this team can go without Zion, and entering the Draft there were rumblings they might be ready to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick. That didn’t come to fruition (at least on Draft night) and their focus shifted to finding a contributor for next year with the 14th overall selection.

Team Needs: Health, Shooting

Jordan Hawkins (No. 14 overall), B: New Orleans doesn’t have a ton of glaring needs, but more shooting is something the Pelicans can use. Hawkins brings it as the best off-ball mover in the class and a proven, dynamic shooter. He’s not a great defender and has limited size on the wing, but the offense should play.

Free Agents:

Jaxson Hayes (RFA)

Josh Richardson (UFA)

Roster:

CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas

Larry Nance Jr.

Dyson Daniels

Kira Lewis Jr.

Garrett Temple (non-guaranteed)

Trey Murphy III

Willy Hernangomez (team option)

Herbert Jones (team option)

Naji Marshall (team option)

Jose Alvarado (non-guaranteed)