The Orlando Magic took a step forward in 2022-23, emerging from the NBA’s basement after a rough start to be a competitive group (34-48) that carries optimism into the 23-24 campaign. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero, earned Rookie of the Year honors as he led the team in scoring at 20 points per game, adding 6.9 boards, and while there’s work to do in terms of being more efficient, the flashes of brilliance and immediate translation of his skills and physical presence was apparent.

While Banchero is the centerpiece, Orlando has a number of recent top-10 picks that are intriguing as well. Franz Wagner continued to show his growth as a two-way wing, averaging 18.6 points per game on terrific efficiency, and Wendell Carter Jr. brings them an interior scoring presence (15.2 points/8.7 rebounds per game). This offseason is a fascinating one for Orlando, because they are a team seemingly in position to make a move towards being a playoff contender, but haven’t had much of an opportunity to see their full group on court together. Only Banchero, Wagner, and Bol Bol topped the 60-game mark this past season. While guard play is the apparent area of need, they can’t quite be sure what they have in former top-5 pick Jalen Suggs, as his career has been injury plagued to start, and Cole Anthony likewise was a recent mid-first round investment. They also have their highest priced player, Jonathan Isaac, figuring to return in full this fall after coming back at the tail end of this past season in limited action.

One would expect them to seek out a veteran scoring guard this offseason, with the sixth overall pick providing a chance to gauge trade opportunities as well as an opportunity to continue add young talent. At some point, the Magic will need to consolidate some of that young talent to take the next step, but after already improving over the course of last year, patience wouldn’t be the worst thing for this Orlando team.

Roster Needs: Backcourt scoring, wing depth

Anthony Black (No. 6 overall), B: This was a tricky spot for Orlando. Not only did the Magic enter the night with two of the top 11 picks, but some of the top-rated players remaining on the board were somewhat duplicative with Paolo Banchero and/or Franz Wagner. As a result, Anthony Black is the choice, and he is a versatile, talented perimeter player. Black’s primary question mark on the offensive side is his perimeter shooting, which could be a clunky fit in Orlando, but Black gives the Magic another ball-handler with the size to be a menace defensively.

Jett Howard (No. 11 overall), C+: This is probably the most surprising pick of the draft to this point, but it also makes some sense. Orlando is in need of shooting and, while Gradey Dick was a higher-rated prospect for most scouts, Howard brings size and shooting. His defensive questions could also be insulated within Orlando’s structure.

2023 Free Agents:

Mo Wagner (UFA)

Roster:

Jonathan Isaac

Markelle Fultz

Wendell Carter Jr.

Gary Harris (non-guaranteed)

Paolo Banchero

Jalen Suggs

Cole Anthony

Franz Wagner

Chuma Okeke

Michael Carter-Williams (team option)

Bol Bol (non-guaranteed)

Goga Bitadze (team option)

Caleb Houstan

Admiral Schofield (team option)