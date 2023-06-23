The Portland Trail Blazers are facing a summer where they need to decide on a franchise direction for the immediate future. Damian Lillard put forth one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 32.3 points and 7.3 assists per game, but was shut down for the second straight year towards the end of the season so the Blazers could tank their way into better draft position, posting a 33-49 record.

The result was vaulting into the third-overall selection, which gave them a chance at selecting a very talented young player or trade it for some veteran help immediately. Lillard has, unsurprisingly, been vocal about his desire not to go through any sort of a rebuild, so we know what side he is on, but it takes two to make a trade and finding a team looking to use veteran players to move up only makes the task more difficult. If they choose to make the pick, it will only raise further questions about whether this will be the offseason they finally consider trading Lillard, despite both his and the team’s insistence neither party wants that to happen.

Whatever the case, Portland is in need of picking a direction and going all in, because the past few seasons have not gone according to plan. They either need a considerable talent upgrade this summer to try and build a competitor around Dame, or to go in on the youth movement and shift their focus to trying to contend in the more distant future.

Roster Needs: Picking a direction, Frontcourt upgrade, 3-and-D wings

Scoot Henderson (No. 3 overall), A: In the majority of drafts over the last two decades, Henderson would’ve been the No. 1 overall prospect. With Victor Wembanyama involved, that wasn’t the case in 2023, but Henderson slipping to No. 3 on the board provides incredible value for Portland. Granted, the Blazers may have some interesting decisions to make in the future with Damian Lillard, but Henderson is too good to pass on with this pick.

2023 Free Agents:

Jerami Grant (UFA)

Cam Reddish (RFA)

Matisse Thybulle (RFA)

Justise Winslow (UFA)

Drew Eubanks (UFA)

Roster:

Damian Lillard

Anfernee Simons

Jusuf Nurkic

Shaedon Sharpe

Nassir Little

Kevin Knox (team option)

Keon Johnson

Trendon Watford (non-guaranteed)

Jabari Walker (non-guaranteed)

Jeenathan Williams (non-guaranteed)