While the Toronto Raptors were far from the only underachieving team in the Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season, they fit the bill. The Raptors scuffled to a 41-41 overall record, eventually losing to the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In and falling short of the playoffs. Following a 48-win campaign in 2021-22, Toronto’s patience was tested, and the end result of a disappointing run was a head coaching change that saw Nick Nurse exit with an NBA championship on his resume and Darko Ratakovic come in from Memphis.

Toronto now faces an intriguing summer in which two key players, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., face player option decisions. The Raptors also invested significant capital to acquire Jakob Poeltl before the trade deadline, and he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. All told, Toronto is in a state of flux, even with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes under contract.

The Raptors do have a strong foundation in a way that not every team can claim, but this summer could be a pivot point, especially if Masai Ujiri aims for a full revamp, rather than a retooling phase. Regardless, Toronto’s recent track record doesn’t match internal or external expectations, leaving a great deal of intrigue.

Roster Needs: Shooting, Roster Clarity

Gradey Dick (No. 13 overall), A-: This is a good value and a good fit. Dick is one of the best shooters in the class with good size for a wing and the ability to move off the ball and shoot on the move. Defensively, he probably won’t be a big plus, but Dick improved as the season went along, and Toronto’s roster could use the infusion of floor spacing.

2023 Free Agents:

Fred VanVleet (UFA)

Jakob Poeltl (UFA)

Dalano Banton (RFA)

Will Barton (UFA)

Roster:

Pascal Siakam

Scottie Barnes

OG Anunoby

Gary Trent Jr.

Chris Boucher

Thaddeus Young (non-guaranteed)

Otto Porter

Precious Achiuwa

Malachi Flynn

Christian Koloko

Joe Wieskamp (non-guaranteed)