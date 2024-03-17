Here Is The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Madness has officially begun, as conference tournaments saw a number of surprising outcomes that had teams on the bubble sweating profusely on Selection Sunday.

NC State and Oregon winning the ACC and Pac-12 tournaments were the biggest chaos agents, as they swiped automatic bids in two of the power conferences and forced the tournament committee to significantly rearrange the bracket. Ultimately, the committee landed on the 68 teams that would be making it to the Big Dance later this week, starting with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and then continuing on into the first round starting on Thursday and Friday.

THE BRACKET IS SET 😤 let the madness begin pic.twitter.com/dF2y29XrEa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2024

FIRST FOUR

10. Boise State

10. Colorado

16. Montana State

16. Grambling State

10. Virginia

10. Colorado State

16. Howard

16. Wagner

EAST

1. UCONN

16. Stetson

8. Florida Atlantic

9. Northwestern

5. San Diego State

12. UAB

4. Auburn

13. Yale

6. BYU

11. Duquesne

3. Illinois

14. Morehead State

7. Washington State

10. Drake

2. Iowa State

15. South Dakota State

SOUTH

1. Houston

16. Longwood

8. Nebraska

9. Texas A&M

5. Wisconsin

12. James Madison

4. Duke

13. Vermont

6. Texas Tech

11. NC State

3. Kentucky

14. Oakland

7. Florida

10. Boise State/Colorado

2. Marquette

15. Western Kentucky

MIDWEST

1. Purdue

16. Montana State/Grambling State

8. Utah State

9. TCU

5. Gonzaga

12. McNeese

4. Kansas

13. Samford

6. South Carolina

11. Oregon

3. Creighton

14. Akron

7. Texas

10. Virginia/Colorado State

2. Tennessee

15. St. Peter’s

WEST

1. North Carolina

16. Howard/Wagner

8. Mississippi State

9. Michigan State

5. St. Mary’s

12. Grand Canyon

4. Alabama

13. Charleston

6. Clemson

11. New Mexico

3. Baylor

14. Colgate

7. Dayton

10. Nevada

2. Arizona

15. Long Beach State