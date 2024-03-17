Here Is The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Madness has officially begun, as conference tournaments saw a number of surprising outcomes that had teams on the bubble sweating profusely on Selection Sunday.
NC State and Oregon winning the ACC and Pac-12 tournaments were the biggest chaos agents, as they swiped automatic bids in two of the power conferences and forced the tournament committee to significantly rearrange the bracket. Ultimately, the committee landed on the 68 teams that would be making it to the Big Dance later this week, starting with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and then continuing on into the first round starting on Thursday and Friday.
FIRST FOUR
10. Boise State
10. Colorado
16. Montana State
16. Grambling State
10. Virginia
10. Colorado State
16. Howard
16. Wagner
EAST
1. UCONN
16. Stetson
8. Florida Atlantic
9. Northwestern
5. San Diego State
12. UAB
4. Auburn
13. Yale
6. BYU
11. Duquesne
3. Illinois
14. Morehead State
7. Washington State
10. Drake
2. Iowa State
15. South Dakota State
SOUTH
1. Houston
16. Longwood
8. Nebraska
9. Texas A&M
5. Wisconsin
12. James Madison
4. Duke
13. Vermont
6. Texas Tech
11. NC State
3. Kentucky
14. Oakland
7. Florida
10. Boise State/Colorado
2. Marquette
15. Western Kentucky
MIDWEST
1. Purdue
16. Montana State/Grambling State
8. Utah State
9. TCU
5. Gonzaga
12. McNeese
4. Kansas
13. Samford
6. South Carolina
11. Oregon
3. Creighton
14. Akron
7. Texas
10. Virginia/Colorado State
2. Tennessee
15. St. Peter’s
WEST
1. North Carolina
16. Howard/Wagner
8. Mississippi State
9. Michigan State
5. St. Mary’s
12. Grand Canyon
4. Alabama
13. Charleston
6. Clemson
11. New Mexico
3. Baylor
14. Colgate
7. Dayton
10. Nevada
2. Arizona
15. Long Beach State