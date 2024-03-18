Here Is The 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2023-24 season has seen women’s college basketball continue to grow in popularity, with Caitlin Clark’s pursuit of NCAA scoring history leading the way as the women’s game eclipsed the men’s in many instances in terms of being a ratings draw. The growth goes well beyond Clark’s immense star power, though, as South Carolina enters the NCAA Tournament undefeated (but not without some scares), LSU hopes to go back-to-back, USC star freshman Juju Watkins looks to make her name on the national stage, and as deep a group of contenders we’ve seen will believe they have a chance to make a run at a title.

On Sunday night we learned the matchups and pathways for all of those top teams, as the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was unveiled with the full field of 68 learning where they’ll play their opening round games and against what teams.

FIRST FOUR

12. Vanderbilt

12. Columbia

16. Sacred Heart

16. Presbyterian

11. Auburn

11. Arizona

16. Holy Cross

16. UT Martin

ALBANY 1

1. South Carolina

16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

8. North Carolina

9. Michigan State

5. Oklahoma

12. FGCU

4. Indiana

13. Fairfield

6. Nebraska

11. Texas A&M

3. Oregon State

14. Eastern Washington

7. Ole Miss

10. Marquette

2. Notre Dame

15. Kent State

ALBANY 2

1. Iowa

16. Holy Cross/UT Martin

8. West Virginia

9. Princeton

5. Colorado

12. Drake

4. Kansas State

13. Portland

6. Louisville

11. Middle Tennessee

3. LSU

14. Rice

7. Creighton

10. UNLV

2. UCLA

15. California Baptist

PORTLAND 1

1. USC

16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

8. Kansas

9. Michigan

5. Baylor

12. Vanderbilt/Columbia

4. Virginia Tech

13. Marshall

6. Syracuse

11. Auburn/Arizona

3. UCONN

14. Jackson State

7. Duke

10. Richmond

2. Ohio State

15. Maine

PORTLAND 2

1. Texas

16. Drexel

8. Alabama

9. Florida State

5. Utah

12. South Dakota State

4. Gonzaga

13. UC Irvine

6. Tennessee

11. Green Bay

3. NC State

14. Chattanooga

7. Iowa State

10. Maryland

2. Stanford

15. Norfolk State