Here Is The 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2023-24 season has seen women’s college basketball continue to grow in popularity, with Caitlin Clark’s pursuit of NCAA scoring history leading the way as the women’s game eclipsed the men’s in many instances in terms of being a ratings draw. The growth goes well beyond Clark’s immense star power, though, as South Carolina enters the NCAA Tournament undefeated (but not without some scares), LSU hopes to go back-to-back, USC star freshman Juju Watkins looks to make her name on the national stage, and as deep a group of contenders we’ve seen will believe they have a chance to make a run at a title.
On Sunday night we learned the matchups and pathways for all of those top teams, as the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was unveiled with the full field of 68 learning where they’ll play their opening round games and against what teams.
FIRST FOUR
12. Vanderbilt
12. Columbia
16. Sacred Heart
16. Presbyterian
11. Auburn
11. Arizona
16. Holy Cross
16. UT Martin
ALBANY 1
1. South Carolina
16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian
8. North Carolina
9. Michigan State
5. Oklahoma
12. FGCU
4. Indiana
13. Fairfield
6. Nebraska
11. Texas A&M
3. Oregon State
14. Eastern Washington
7. Ole Miss
10. Marquette
2. Notre Dame
15. Kent State
ALBANY 2
1. Iowa
16. Holy Cross/UT Martin
8. West Virginia
9. Princeton
5. Colorado
12. Drake
4. Kansas State
13. Portland
6. Louisville
11. Middle Tennessee
3. LSU
14. Rice
7. Creighton
10. UNLV
2. UCLA
15. California Baptist
PORTLAND 1
1. USC
16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
8. Kansas
9. Michigan
5. Baylor
12. Vanderbilt/Columbia
4. Virginia Tech
13. Marshall
6. Syracuse
11. Auburn/Arizona
3. UCONN
14. Jackson State
7. Duke
10. Richmond
2. Ohio State
15. Maine
PORTLAND 2
1. Texas
16. Drexel
8. Alabama
9. Florida State
5. Utah
12. South Dakota State
4. Gonzaga
13. UC Irvine
6. Tennessee
11. Green Bay
3. NC State
14. Chattanooga
7. Iowa State
10. Maryland
2. Stanford
15. Norfolk State