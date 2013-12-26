The 25 Best Photographs Captured On NBA Christmas

During the NBA’s quintuple-header on Christmas Day, there were a number of amazing still images snapped by tireless NBA photographers. Many we could discount, but a number of them often told a mini-story, which helps us re-live the Holiday one photograph at a time. We’ve rounded up the best 25 photos, culled from thousands, which best represent Christmas in the NBA.
25. LeBron James takes flight
*** *** ***
25. LeBron James takes flight
We’ve already shown you a couple of his awesome alley-oops.
24. The Heat give out presents
23. The Clippers hand out gifts
22. Philip Seymour Hoffman
Celebrities! Even if you pretended to understand Synecdoche, New York so you could impress someone.
21. Tommy Lee Jones and wife Dawn Laurel-Jones
Tommy and Philip were smiling despite the Knicks’ woes because, well, they’re celebrities.
Join The Discussion: Log In With