2K Developers: NBA 2K14 Is One Of The Biggest Upgrades In The Series

We’re only a few weeks away from the official release of NBA 2K14. In a year where the next generation consoles are set to take over the gaming world, many fans have mixed expectations for 2K14. However, the 2K developers are making it clear this game will be one of the biggest upgrades in a long time for the series.

In this NBA 2K14 Developer Diary on gameplay, the people behind the game go into detail on all of the things they’ve improved on: the quality of the AI, which creates better spacing and players clearing out. It’s something they worked on for years to get right. As we noted in the past, they rewrote the block system, and have balanced out the fouls. Wherever you go on the court, you can feel the tangibility of the ball. It’s always available, making for a more gripping experience. Check out the video below for the full details.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What are you expecting out of this game?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.