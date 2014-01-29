The 5 Most Arrogant Players In The NBA

In light of‘s postgame explosion onafter beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, I decided to put together a list of the talented yet most arrogant players currently in the NBA.

Much of the media was in an uproar about Sherman’s comments, but trash talk is what makes sports great. The five players that have made my list are not only arrogant and cocky but have a track record of thinking much like Sherman: that they are the best in the league at what they do. All of these players have proved worthy of being on this list, either due to on-the-court behavior, off-the-court antics or comments that had some scratching their head.

In this day in age, arrogance is considered “swag” and these players not only have the swagger that it takes to win but the swag that causes you to tune in every night they play. Sherman has a chance to not only be the number one corner in the NFL, like he already claims he is, he has a chance to join a group similar to the one below… the cockiest players that can say and do whatever they want, whenever they want.

5. LeBRON JAMES

There is no doubting LeBron James is the best basketball player on the planet, but James also has an arrogant side. It all started three seasons ago when James created so much buzz while deciding what team to sign with as a free agent. James had his own hour SportsCenter special in which he sat down and got interviewed before telling the world he would take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.

James’ decision and the way he went about it caused uproar in the sports world and many saw him as a sellout, joining a team with two other superstars because he couldn’t win by himself. What really got James on this list is what he did after that moment. After Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and James all signed with the Heat, they had a party for the fans in which James said the Heat would win more than six NBA championships with the three of them together.

In their first season together, James and the Heat fell short in a series where we saw the King (which is arrogant just for calling himself that) have some of his worst performances as a professional. After the loss to the Dallas Mavericks, James made some postgame comments that will forever fog my outlook on who he is: “At the end of the day all the people who want to see me fail, they gotta wake up tomorrow and have the same life they had when they woke up today. Same personal problems they had today. I am going to continue to live and do the things I want to do and be happy with that.”

To sum it up: the fans are meaningless to James simply because his life is better than yours. Many fans lost respect for James after those comments. However, he responded by winning back-to-back titles in the last two seasons.

After a championship and gold medal, as well as an MVP, all in 12 months, James shot off on Instagram this summer. He posted videos that taunted some NBA players, making sure the world knew he was now a two-time champion. Not that I see the videos as a problem — I personally enjoyed them — but James defiantly showed the cocky side to him and I don’t blame him.

James constantly says he could be putting up better numbers if he wasn’t all about winning and getting his team involved. He said just last week he was jealous of Kevin Durant and that if he had the freedom Durant did, he would be putting up unreal numbers night in and night out.

James is probably the closet player for Sherman to relate to. James is the best in the league; Sherman the best corner in the league. Both players can talk smack and do what they want because they have earned the right to do so. James might not seem arrogant, but deep down he knows he is the best and wants to make sure the world knows it, too.