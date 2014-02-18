5 Of The Best NBA Tattoos On Instagram

02.18.14 4 years ago
To celebrate the New Season of Ink Master, premiering Tuesday February 25 at 10/9c on Spike, the show is sponsoring “Tattoo Bracket 2014.” Head over to the submissions page and submit a photo of it for your chance to win a trip for 2 to SXSW. In the mean time, just to give you a taste of the NBA’s own ink from around the Association, here are our favorite five tattooed players on Instagram.

They may not all be fresh or funny, but these five have the dope art on the truest canvass out there: their own bodies.

5. Ronny Turiaf‘s out of the ashes rises the Phoenix:

4. Chris Smith‘s tattoo of his brother:

3. J.R. Smith‘s whole upper-body:

