5 NBA Players Who Made “The Leap” This Season

Words. Sean Sweeney, Andrew Greif

Every NBA season brings fresh blood and improved players, but only a select few make “The Leap.” It’s the moment we all dream about as kids â€“ when you go from being just another name to the main attraction. This season, many players had a shot at the Most Improved Player award, but only a few have truly arrived. Only five made “The Leap.”

A “leap” year in the NBA isn’t counted the way a regular calendar defines it. It happens every season and adds, for the lucky few, superstardom. New scenery or a new coach can fuel the leap. So can a new approach, more maturity. But don’t get it twisted. This isn’t the league’s Most Improved Player award. This is about jumping from one class to another. Leaps can take a player from anonymous to a known commodity (think Jeremy Lin), but the best jump from exemplary to elite (take Kyrie Irving).

Here are five who made “the Leap” this season.

