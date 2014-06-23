5 Prospects Milwaukee Should Take In NBA Draft

Leading up to the 2014 NBA Draft – in the last week now — we are going to preview each team in the lottery for their needs. Taking a look at the teams individual strengths, weaknesses, roster, and what prospects would fit in with the current and future plans.

Hey, Milwaukee Bucks fans, you just finished with the worst record in franchise history with fewer wins in 82 games than the Seattle Seahawks had in 19 games played. You also have a roster filled with little hope. What did you win? The second pick a much-hyped draft that could potentially change your stars. You’re welcome.



Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

ONE: 2014-2015 Potential Roster Review

The team basically returns the same roster that won 15 games last year outside of the Ramon Sessions/Luke Ridnour combination at back-up point guard and some miscellaneous pieces making minimum salaries. They need to get second round success story Nate Wolters under contract as he was one of very few pleasant surprises for the team during their worst season ever. The most used lineup last year was Wolters, Brandon Knight, Khris Middleton, Ersan Ilyasova, and Zaza Pachulia. They will all be back with Larry Sanders in the fold so they do get a touch deeper, more athletic, and potentially better. With John Henson and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the rotation as well this is a long, young athletic core of players with upside, just not a lot of NBA skill at this stage. How much better will they be with a rookie and Sanders back in the fold? Well, Sanders average Win Share is about 2.2 and on average the No. 2 Overall pick nets about 2.3 wins in their rookie year. Same time next year, Milwaukee?

TWO: Biggest Strengths

Other than youth and athleticism there is not much to smile about here. Look below at the weaknesses for that. They have athleticism with Sanders, Giannis, and Henson, but lack a lot of skill across the board. This is a very young team with a lot of upside once they can establish an identity for themselves and a player to build around. For the most part they have the role players in place waiting for someone to swoop in and take the reigns going forward. The team feels they have a special player in Giannis to build off of as he develops more of his game. The same can be said for Sanders and Henson to a lesser degree as athletic, defensive-oriented big men.

THREE: Biggest Weaknesses

This was a bad team all-around last year. They were in the bottom third of the league in nearly every statistical metric outside of offensive rebounding (8th), team assists (17th), and blocks (11th). Overall, not a very good team hence the 15 wins and hope for a high draft pick. Not all their problems are solved with a single selection, but they could use an offensive player to score more efficiently and give this team an identity. There is no question this team has athleticism for days, but they need to add more skill to be able to compete at the NBA level.

FOUR: Odds In The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery

Sure they had a 25 percent chance of winning the lottery, but a 75 percent chance of not winning, which is exactly what happened. With 21.5 percent odds for the No. 2 overall pick the Bucks slid down one slot, put all the pressure on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and can sit back to clean up any mess they make ahead of them.

