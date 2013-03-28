5 Reasons Why Louisville Will Make The Final Four

In rounding out our Sweet Sixteen series and making predictions on who will make it to this year’s Final Four, we take a look at the Louisville Cardinals of the Midwest region, who will be the last No. 1 seed remaining after this weekend if you’re going by our red-splashed bracket.

After pounding North Carolina A&T and Colorado State into oblivion last week during the opening rounds, Rick Pitino’s club looks to continue on their tear all the way to the ATL.

Here are five reasons why the Cardinals will represent the Midwest and continue to dance into the Final Four.

1. 1-2 PUNCH

The 1-2 punch of upperclassmen guards Peyton Siva and Russ Smith forms one of toughest backcourts in the nation. In what seems like his sixth year with the Cardinals, floor general Siva sports better than a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio after averaging 5.9 assists per game (second-best in the Big East) this season. The bouncy point guard averaged just a hair under 10 points per game and set the tone for Louisville all season.

The other half of Rick Pitino‘s two-headed monster is Russ Smith, a volume shooter who has the ability to light it up on any given night. The unpredictable nature of Smith is often criticized (much like another Russ that we know) but is the reason why he is so exciting to watch. Russ has been heating up, putting up 25 points per game during the NCAA Tournament thus far. He finished second in scoring in the Big East with 18.4 points per contest, and is third in scoring among those still left in the Sweet 16.

2. FORCED TURNOVERS

Not only do Siva and Smith carry the load for Louisville on offense, but the dynamic duo strap up from end to end every night. Their combined 4.5 steals per game anchor the Cardinals’ defensive pressure, which is second in the nation in forced turnovers at 10.7 per night. This same defensive intensity forced Colorado State to a season-high 20 turnovers in the Round of 32.

Lately, Louisville is wreaking havoc on the defensive end, forcing 68 turnovers in their last three matchups (Syracuse, N.C. A&T, Colorado St.). If Louisville can continue to create more offensive opportunities for themselves by starting on defense, they’ll find themselves in Final Four territory once again.

3. GORGUI DIENG’s DOUBLE-DOUBLES

In the nine games that Gorgui Dieng accumulated a double-double, the Cardinals have gone 8-1 with their only loss coming in a five-overtime barnburner against Notre Dame. While the 6-11 defensive catalyst is a rim protector (2.4 blocks per game), his ability to board up and give the ‘Ville offensive production takes the Cards to a new level.

Offensively, Dieng has been perfect in the tournament, going 9-for-9 from the field. If he can find a way to get more involved on the offensive end for Louisville, the Cards will be dancing at the Super Dome.

4. BEEN THERE, DONE THAT

Louisville knows it’s all about peaking at the right time. Heading into the Big East Tournament last season, the Cards had finished seventh in the Big East during the regular season. That wasn’t an issue for this resilient group. They won eight straight, capturing the Big East Tournament title and punching a ticket to the Final Four.

This year, Russ Smith and co. are back at it again. But they have put together a more impressive body of work leading up to this point, grabbing first place in both the regular season and Big East Tournament. If it’s possible, they’re streaking even more than last season, winning the last 15 out of 16 and bludgeoning their last 12 opponents by just under 18 points a game. Not only have they been in this position before, but they have an improved their shooting (45.2 percent) — three percent better than last year.

5. SLICK RICK

Need I say more? If you want to become a head coach at the collegiate level, I suggest you befriend “Slick” Rick Pitino. Headlined by Billy Donovan, an astounding 26 collegiate head coaches have developed from the Pitino coaching tree (both former assistant coaches and players).

With six career trips to the Final Four, Pitino is looking to punch his second-consecutive ticket with the Cardinals.

Will Louisville make it to the Final Four?

