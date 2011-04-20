A Carmelo Anthony Miniseries Directed By Spike Lee

As you already know, Carmelo Anthony has teamed up with Boost Mobile in their latest “Be Heard” campaign. But what you probably didn’t know, is that they commissioned Spike Lee to direct an online miniseries to accompany it. Check out the commercial spot below with the voice-over written and read by legendary spoken word artist Lemon Andersen, and then watch “A Dream Come True,” “Back to the Hook” and “Wassup Baby” after the jump.







What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.