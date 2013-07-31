A Closer Look At Kevin Durant’s Nike KD VI “Meteorology”

As a child, Kevin Durant had a fascination with weathermen, which is the main reason why so many of his signature sneakers have sported fantastic (and popular) “Weatherman” colorways. The Nike KD VI “Meteorology” is the next sneaker in that line, a low and lightweight silhouette that features Nike Flywire, Nike Zoom, Max Air and Hyperfuse construction.

This sneaker sports a stealth black-and-olive green upper, as well as doppler radar mapping graphic in atomic red and reflective detailing. Durant’s journey is played out across the upper, with Topographical map and grid patterns appearing as reflective longitudinal coordinates for Austin, Texas and Oklahoma City, Okla., as well as Washington, D.C.

The “Meteorology” will be available globally on Aug. 3 at select retail locations and Nike.com, and these Nike KD Elite Crew Socks to match (seen on page 2) are now available at Nike.com. Stay tuned with Dime for more details as they emerge.

