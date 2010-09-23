A Comprehensive History Of NBA Uniforms

With the NBA Revolution 30 fully underway, we thought now was as good a time as any to take a look back at the history of NBA uniforms. As we told you yesterday, the new jerseys are the lightest and most technologically advanced NBA uniform ever, and our friends at the NBA and adidas put together a timeline for us to demonstrate how far we’ve come.
From the League’s inception through the 1970s, NBA uniforms were made of polyester, cotton, and satin. Despite the fact that games were often played in hot auditoriums, satin shorts and heavy polyester jerseys were the league standard uniforms. Breathable materials had not yet been developed. The main concern for most teams was the durability of the uniforms throughout multiple seasons. Unlike in today’s game, in which teams have multiple sets of uniforms that they wear each season, the teams in the early days of the NBA only had a couple of uniforms to last them through the entire season â€“ or longer. Local vendors manufactured each NBA team’s uniforms. NBA shorts had belts and were modeled after the style of baseball and football pants. In the 1960s, teams began adding players’ names to jerseys and using a common vendor to produce uniforms, guaranteeing a more consistent look.
The early 1980s saw a major leap in the technology of NBA jerseys. MacGregor Sand-Knit became the exclusive outfitter during this period, introducing a new cotton/polyester blend, which allowed for better moisture management and the phasing out of non-breathable satin shorts. Manufacturers introduced an open-holed uniform material to allow for breathability. Players during this period were offered only standard sizes.
During the late 1980s/early 1990s, jerseys became one of the most popular items among fans, which helped the NBA and its teams become iconic global brands in popular culture. During the mid/late 1980s, the League’s uniform partners began offering custom uniform options to fit their needs on the court. Uniforms became looser and shorts longer to meet player preference. Beginning in 1989, when Champion became the league’s exclusive outfitter, NBA teams began moving beyond basic uniform designs and introduced more elaborate graphics and printing. The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets introduced pinstripes to their uniforms and the Philadelphia 76ers added swirling stars. In 1986, the League introduced the iconic NBA logo to uniforms. Champion became the exclusive outfitter in 1989.
Major innovations to NBA uniforms occurred during the 1990s. Nike and Starter joined Champion as manufacturers of NBA jerseys in 1997. The companies developed new fabric technology that improved moisture management and reduced the overall weight of the jersey by removing layers of tackle twill lettering and logos. Other innovations included wide-shoulder jerseys and the evolution of softer- feeling fabrics to improve player comfort. Eventually, Reebok took over as the official outfitter and expanded fabric options and design applications, offering teams multiple fabrications for their uniforms.
Over the last decade, NBA uniform partners have introduced more moisture-wicking technology, along with fabrics that improve breathability and overall player comfort. In 2006, adidas took over as official outfitter as the trend of multiple uniform versions among teams reached its height. The proliferation of undergarments and padded and compression base layer products also became popular during this time. The NBA and its teams began to explore themed jerseys outside of the home, road, and alternates, including St. Patrick’s Day, Racecar, Mardi Gras, Hardwood Classics and Latin Nights.
In 2010, adidas introduced NBA Revolution 30 â€“ the lightest and most technogically advanced NBA uniform made â€“ for all 30 NBA teams. Since NBA teams had uniforms made of different fabrics with varying degrees of moisture management capabilities, adidas developed a uniform that would create consistency throughout the league and ensure optimal performance on the court. The jerseys are lighter than previous NBA jerseys, absorb moisture quicker, dry faster, and have more breathability, setting a standard for all future NBA uniforms.
What do you think? What was your favorite era?
For some reason, everytime I see a pic of Zo, I can’t help but to think of how much of a cocksucker he is for fucking Toronto out of 10 mil.
Do uniforms really make that much of an impact in basketball? I’ve played with pretty much every single material you can, even played in a fucking suit once…and the only thing that makes a difference to me is sleeves or no sleeves. I prefer no sleeves, it does affect shot slightly.
Other than shoes, it is just an appearance thing IMO.
Yea Control, its pretty much just an appearance thing. A nice jersey that makes you feel more comfortable don’t fix your jumpshot.
I think the new jerseys look good. Looks comfortable too. Im probably gonna buy them, damn NBA always tricking me into buying stuff
Champion Replica jerseys will always have a special place in my heart. The 1st jerseys I ever owned were Penny Hardaway, BJ Armstrong, and a John Starks jersey. All made by Champion.
The jerseys definitely make a difference. For example, the new uniforms are 30 percent lighter and dry twice as fast as previous NBA uniforms. That makes a huge difference during the game.
Aron
I can see the drying faster, that is actually great if it really does dry faster (though if you are actively sweating into it, I’m not sure how it’s getting dry). The 30% lighter though, we are talking a difference of like 2 or 3oz. I can’t really think of any situation in which that would make a difference at all. Taking a large shit before you played the game would reduce the amount of weight you are carrying more. You gotta promote this, no doubt, but it just seems like one of those sales gimmicks that are thrown out there to push product.
Have you played a few games using these new jerseys?
These new jersey’a are good for the players but most fans don’t actually hoop in NBA jerseys, especially if they paid more than $50 for it. Rule #1 in pick-up basketball is to never pick the guy wearing a FULL NBA JERSEY (top and shorts). That usually means he’s garbage.
And consider that a NBA Pro, unlike your avereage neighbourhood baller, has to wear that damn thing 82 (!) games each season… so I guess comfort does make a difference.
i won a prize from dimemag in july,but has not gotten anything!!!!
bobby stew
My #1 rule with pickup basketball is never pick the guy who is trying to look like AI. If he has arm sleeves, corn rows (even on white guys, fucking suburban idiot fuckers), wearing “the answer” shoes or clothes, an AI jersey, talking about skipping practice, or is under 6′ and thinks they should shoot 90% of the team’s shots.
The jerseys do make a difference, especially when you get on the bench after playing it can get uncomfortable. KG, aka Sir Sweats-A-Lot, would benefit from this technology.
These are incomplete until they’ve been tested by Patrick Ewing mowing his lawn in July
70’s and 80’s i’ve been trying to get my hands on some little shorts for my pick up game ( really push up my sleeper value )
no mention of nike making NBA jerseys as well wonder why?
Thrilla – good point!
ooops meant to say good observation
@dagwaller
LMFAO HAHAHAHAHAHAHA…. i bursted out laughing in the middle of a quiet library when I read that
Define: comprehensive.
I’ve only bought one jersey and it was a Champion brand. The feel and quality of that jersey is so much better than the ones of today by Adidas. The new jerseys feel like knock offs because they’re so light. I much prefer the heavy satin-ish feel of the old jerseys.
What exact year did the NBA players begin wearing the moisture wicking material on the courts? There is some speculation as to whether it was introduced in 1997, 1998, or 1999. I have a Michael Jordan game used alternate black uniform with multiple COA’s and all of the correct tagging from the 97-98 season that is made from the “Nike Fit” material, however some state that this material was not used by the players until 1999. I have contacted Nike headquarters in Oregon and posed this question to them. Nike is currently looking into this for me, however if anyone has a good source or information on this, I would be very grateful for anything that could shed light on this.