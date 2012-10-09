A First Look: Nike LeBron X “Christmas”

Earlier today, Dime was in the house to take in the start of a special training session with Nike Basketball and the Nike LeBron X (more on this later). Also beginning today, the LeBron X is now available on Nike iD, which had the Internet buzzing with customized colorways this morning. But perhaps today’s most interesting news regarding one of the greatest signature sneaker lines of all time is this: a first look at the LeBron X “Christmas” version.

A strawberry red upper combines with a crazy red speckled midsole, and lime green laces, Nike swoosh and accents to give these joints a decidedly holiday feel. Also, near the heel, there’s that play off the diamond again (which will be a part of every LeBron X release) with what looks to be a diamond amidst wrapping paper.

Will this be one of the best LeBron X releases of the year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.