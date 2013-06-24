Graph That Shows LeBron James Is On His Way To Becoming The G.O.A.T.

06.23.13 5 years ago 35 Comments

It was always a topic, but never a really deserving one until now. LeBron James or Michael Jordan? The King is on his way to reaching Jordan’s legacy level, between his unbelievable run of dominance on the court (in a little more than a calendar year, he’s garnered two league MVPs, two rings and two Finals MVPs, as well as an Olympic gold medal) and off of it.

James’ impact reverberates across the industry in ways only MJ can relate to. The Nike LeBron X generated $300 million in U.S. retail sales in 2012, according to research firm SportsOneSource. The next closest active NBA pitchman was Kobe. His shoes sold $50 million.

At 28 — he’ll be turning 29 next December — the ticking clock is starting for LeBron. He’s already ahead of Jordan’s pace at the same age, and has the added benefit of MJ’s baseball sabbatical. It’s possible we’re watching the future greatest player ever… in his prime. We’re pretty lucky. That being said, Jordan’s fanboys have one thing they can hold their hat on: that Space Jam W. If we remember correctly, THAT was the most clutch performance ever, considering the stakes.

via Reddit user “bjamil1”

Do you think LeBron will one day go down as the greatest ever?

