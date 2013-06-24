Graph That Shows LeBron James Is On His Way To Becoming The G.O.A.T.

It was always a topic, but never a really deserving one until now. LeBron James or Michael Jordan? The King is on his way to reaching Jordan’s legacy level, between his unbelievable run of dominance on the court (in a little more than a calendar year, he’s garnered two league MVPs, two rings and two Finals MVPs, as well as an Olympic gold medal) and off of it.
James’ impact reverberates across the industry in ways only MJ can relate to. The Nike LeBron X generated $300 million in U.S. retail sales in 2012, according to research firm SportsOneSource. The next closest active NBA pitchman was Kobe. His shoes sold $50 million.
At 28 — he’ll be turning 29 next December — the ticking clock is starting for LeBron. He’s already ahead of Jordan’s pace at the same age, and has the added benefit of MJ’s baseball sabbatical. It’s possible we’re watching the future greatest player ever… in his prime. We’re pretty lucky. That being said, Jordan’s fanboys have one thing they can hold their hat on: that Space Jam W. If we remember correctly, THAT was the most clutch performance ever, considering the stakes.
Do you think LeBron will one day go down as the greatest ever?
if it’s just about hardware maybe. But it’s not is it… it’s about the heart and other intangibles. MJ had “it”. LeBron might learn “it” but hasn’t just yet.
The All-time comparisons can’t be done now whilst LeBron is active. It’ll have to be many years removed from his retirement I feel. He’s definitely building an awesome resume
@30HomeGames, You’re right, but I feel next season the Heat will have a hard time to make another run…. I feel that Cris Paul will finally get his 1st Championship, and soon after Durant will have his, and pretty sure too that the Knicks, Nets, Pacers, and Bulls will be 5x better next season than this season…. Heat is on the decline, except LBJ, and they can’t upgrade much because of their salary cap situation….
I can’t stand LBJ, but I have to admit, he is pretty special
This is an un-fair comparison, MJ had spend 7 years in the league at age 28 and LBJ had spend 10. This is a more fair comparison [swishnba.wordpress.com]
The bias in your article is pretty extreme. I find it funny that you create metrics that mean nothing to compare the two players. For instance, you already listed things like DPOY,number of seasons winning the scoring title, MVP, etc. Then you start combining certain things together to make the case for Jordan stronger. Scoring title AND MVP, scoring title AND DPOY. In the scientific world, that’s called pseudoreplication.
Not true, I did the same for both LBJ and MJ example: MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. The reason I did that is to show the season by season domination that MJ had, he’s one of few people or in some instances the only person to achieve multiple awards in the same season, that needs to be portrayed one way or another to give the complete picture. I’m quite sure if LBJ was to win a scoring title and MVP in the same season you would never hear the end of it, some-how when it pertains to MJ people want to sweep it under the rug to prop LBJ up to MJ’s level, it doesn’t work like that.
I’m a huge MJ guy, and I can say this with a straight face… there ain’t NOBODY outside of Heat fans who are trying to “prop LBJ up to MJ’s level”. Nobody.
I checked your article and read your arguments. MJ was a scorer… that’s one of the things he did best. Lebron will never win a scoring title because he does so many other things. I don’t understand why people can’t just watch this kid play. It’s true, Lebron is not on MJ’s level. There’s no disputing that. But on the other side of the coin, MJ wasn’t on Lebron’s level either. You wanted to show how dominant MJ was? MJ wasn’t playing the PG-SG-SF-PF roles. MJ wasn’t guarding 1 through 4. How many times did MJ lead the Bulls in points, assists AND rebounds? Lebron does that pretty regularly. They are 2 different types of players on different career paths.
I’m glad you bring up some of those points, because they are exactly why I don’t like a lot of the “stats” used when comparing greats. Lebron does things that MJ was incapable of, and vice versa. In the end, the reason I think Lebron has a chance (long-term) in this conversation is that he lifts his team in a way that very few other players ever have. I am also a big MJ guy, and still have MJ as the greatest ever. A lot will have to happen in order to put Lebron even with him.
Man, I’m not gonna get in an argument with you about this. What you did was quite obviously pseudoreplication, and the bias is toward Jordan. You obviously can’t make these full career comparisons when Lebron has plenty of time left. Still fun to discuss, but not when things aren’t done objectively. It’s exactly the reason I have no interest in drawing this out.
How i see, it lebron didnt get to go to college so he didnt get to develop more, mj could have went to the nba if wanted to.
Kobe>>Lebron
This is actually laughable.
how so? lebron wins 2 rings with a team filled with sure fire hall of famers and people like u try too disregard what kobe has done and continues to do..thats whats laughable
So Kobe didn’t have HOF caliber players….
he had shaq for his first 3 title runs and he still averaged 26,6,5 and shaq scored 70% of his points in the first half and kobe would just dominate the 2nd half which is when he got most of his shot attmepts..his next two titles he had pau who is definitely a hall of famer and good role players..bynum is the only one who will probably be a hall of famer but he was nowhere near ready at the time he was always injured
So you explain away why Kobe had a HOF teammate but discount LeBron because he had one too?
let me break it down for you simple simon, kobe had one sure fire hall of famer to get his first 3 titles, and another sure fire hall of famer(pau) on his next 2 titles..lebron won his rings with a team loaded with 1st ballot h.o.f players(allen,wade,bosh, and their 12th man was friggin rashard lewis…) and if you watched these finals in particular you would know that while lebron was struggling against boris diaw the rest of his team was bailing his ass out and if you argue against that you dont know what your talking about..lebron is an elite player but to say hes better than kobe is stupid
ok, cuz he didnt get two triple doubles, hit 5 3 pointers in game 7, score 18 points in the 4th quarter in game 6, hitting the 3 before allen took his. Lebron has 4 mvps, He gave the cavs the best record in the league with nobodys, he has dwyane wade who is a shadow of his formerself, Bosh who scored 0 in game 7 and averaged awefull all playoffs. Allen is old and can make 3’s and occasional lay up. Kobe has had derek fisher, Ron artest, Shaq, Gasol, Barnes, Bynum, and now he played with steve nash and dwight howard and couldn’t learn to play with them. Lebron is the leading scorer in nba history in game 7’s and elimination games. ANd Lebron struggled 1 or 2 games in the spurs series, but the Spurs are a great team. Lebron has 4 mvps, a scoring title, 2 rings 2 finals mvps, 2 olympic gold medals at 28. When michael jordan left the bulls, pippen brought them to the ECF, whe LJ left the cavs. U saw what happend. Kobe was blessed to have shaq and Phil Jackson to start his career.
im convinced you just started watching the nba when lebron went too the heat, you are clueless..if you watched the game you would see that they were daring lebron too shoot like they did the 6 games before that and he luckily got hot and hit his WIDE open 3s for the first time this series..the man had like 6 feet of space on every jumper and on top of that it was friggin boris diaw guarding him like are u kidding me,kobe faced triple/quadruple teams every single time he drove most notably against the celtics in the finals in 08 and the celtics are known as the best defensive team yet he still won a ring with just pau, lebron gave the cavs the best record playing in the eastern conference, other than the celtics there was no team stopping him lol but alright i ll give u that..dont tell me d-wade is a shadow of himself as if hes not one of the main reasons they won this series gtfo wade, allen,bosh, chalmers were huge and all averaged 11+ points a game but wade especially was key..kobe averaged 32,7,5 in the finals his last championship..lebron struggled 4 games in the series wtf are you talking about and kobe has 5 rings lebron has 2, im not even gonna bother listing his other accolades cuz even nash has 2 mvp’s..the other thing u dont take into consideration is kobe is way more skilled than lebron its not even funny..especially in their primes..wait till lebron hits 32 and cant explode as much anymore..its a wrap im off this #checkmate
This is the kind of insanity that people bring to the table to argue for Kobe. Also, re-check that Kobe data from his last championship. Not even close. When you’re willing to just make things up to prove a point then you’ve already lost.
Lol wow you Lebron riders are just clueless..I’m pretty sure U have google so search up those stats if you want, I brought no insanity to the table just facts u just don’t know anything about the game, I’m done arguing with u Lebron riders man.. U know nothing about any other player but Lebron and it shows in ur obvious bias and denial
Ok, I’m only doing this so that visiting readers will not assume this guy knows what he’s talking about. Kobe’s #s from last finals: 28.6, 8, and 3.8 on 40.5% shooting
WOW 2009-2010 NBA FINALS KOBE AVERAGED 32,7,6 AGAINST THE MAGIC U CLOWN WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU
how about game 7 vs the celtics? he asked about the last finals (2010), not 2009
Boy You are Dumb. For starters, Lebron James Defends all 5 Positions better than kobe defends or defended His position.
Kobe Averages 25.5 5ish and 5ish career at 45% ugh
James averages 27.8 7ish and 7ish career at 49%
In Kobes bad years with smush and walton he also had butler and odom
2 players id def take over Mo and Hughs
James went through thew playoffs with those players, Kobe didnt make it and bumped 1st round.
In years Kobe did win he had a Best player in the league Shaq who averages like 36 and 16 in the playoffs, and Pau gasol who was top 2 at his position prior to playing with dumb decisions kobe as well as odom ariza fisher
He also lost with shaq because hes a brat, ntm Malone and payton
Youre right, James has Wade, and Allen the only two 1st round hall of famers on that team and Bosh who will prolly make the hall of fame
All in all James has better stats, more Accolades 2 batman championships
and a lot less years.
Kobe has 2 Batman Championships, worse stats, a Career best fg% worse than James average, Less accolades
Hes stupid to say that Kobe is better than James really
I’m sorry, but you are out of your mind.
Oh boy. Let’s just say that I am confident that history is not going to be as kind to Kobe as you think. You ever wonder why every Kobe Bryant team underachieves? And yet it’s always his teammates that are blamed, no matter how accomplished they are. Many of Kobe’s hardcore fans have convinced themselves Kobe was better than Shaq, which is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard. For an all-time great, the guy sure does make a ton of poor basketball decisions, and his teams have suffered from it. Kobe was consistently in position to win championships, which is a testament to the Lakers organization. One has to wonder what Lebron could have done if provided similar opportunities.
In any case, Lebron is quite a bit better than Kobe was at his absolute best. I’ll leave it at that.
yo wtf are you on..is ur argument really going too be about underachieving? you gonna tell me kobe “underachieved” playing in the WESTERN conference, a conference in where the 2nd seeded team in the east would literally be a 6,7,8 seed because of how competitive the west is compared too the shitty east..and on top of that the years kobe supposedly underachieved were when he played with kwame,smush,walton? like dude are you retarded..poor basketball decisions lmaoo thats the best one yet..do you even watch lebron at the end of close games especially against the spurs when he would just throw the ball away amongst other things……and if you really think lebron is better than kobe at his best..you are a fuckin moron, its like saying rondo is a better player than chris paul or d-rose..stop looking at stats for your arguments..offensively kobe has always been better and kobe in his prime is a way better defender you have no idea what you are talking about
Lebron ahead of the game on this one…
this is the reality Jordan had a great team LeBron had a great team and Kobe had a great team when they won the difference between the three is that Kobe was a backseat driver to SHAQ …That was SHAQ’s team.. 3 finals MVPs…Kobe is a great player hof player…. but LeBron and Jordan are in a category of their own and LeBron just trying to catch Jordan now but now you just gotta wait and see when his career is over and see where he stands…
This is honestly ridiculous can u guys and by that I mean bleacher report whoever put this up and espn stop comparing by age and start comparing years in the leauge cuz if u did this u wouldn’t be saying what your saying your own graph shows that lebron has an extra 3 years on Jordan in the league at age 28 if u went be years in the league which would be 10 Jordan had 3 rings 3 finals and Mvps and 3 leauge Mvps lebron has 2 ring 2 finals Mvps and 4 leauge MVPs he’s going to have more Mvps for sure that’s it u guys need to do years in the leauge not age age is not a. Fair comparison Jordan won 6 rings and 13 seasons with the bulls Lebron has 2 going into his 11th season
You’re penalizing Jordon for having stayed in college … do a comparison based of number of years in the NBA and you’ll see the real story
HE could finish top 5 all time but never better than MJ cus Jordan didnt go play with Magic and Bird, he just beat em
Jordan as the greatest should be debatable, people act like he’s infallible. I got Jordan as number 2 on my list with Kareem as the goat.