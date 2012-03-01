A New York Alley-Oop Death Match: Iman Shumpert Vs. J.R. Smith

#Video #New York Knicks
03.01.12 6 years ago 6 Comments
Iman Shumpert spent part of his night getting dropped by Kyrie Irving. But other than that, he spent his time dunking, catching one lob from nearly midcourt (on the run) from Jeremy Lin. So impressive, and yet that may not have been the best New York alley-oop on the night. Baron Davis and J.R. Smith teamed up for one in the half-court as well. Which one do you think was better?

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSBARON DAVISDimeMagIMAN SHUMPERTJ.R. Smithjeremy linNEW YORK KNICKSvideo

