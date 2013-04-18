A Season’s Worth of Stephen Curry Threes in 1:30

5 years ago

Good looks by the NBA having a commemorative tribute video ready to go for Stephen Curry once he knocked down his historic three-point bucket last night.

Check out a season’s worth of amazing three-point shooting in 1:30:

