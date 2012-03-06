A Tale Of 2 Kings: Sacramento’s Jimmer Fredette & Isaiah Thomas

One was a top-10 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. The other was the NBA’s version of Mr. Irrelevant; the last pick in the 2011 Draft. When the Kings selectedout of BYU the notion was that the pick coming 50 slots later wouldn’t mean much.

The fact is that pick, traditionally a throw-away, turned into Isaiah Thomas of Washington.

Instead of drafting an unknown international player with no intention of ever coming to the NBA, the Kings took a flyer on a talented young player and he took advantage.

Draft night was an interesting one for the Sacramento Kings as they played fast and loose with a high-profile, big-time trade. They were slotted to draft No. 7 overall, No. 35, and then eventually, after a few hours No. 60. They had plenty of needs on draft night to try and build around the core of Tyreke Evans (SG) and DeMarcus Cousins (C). The rest of the roster was interchangeable and not locked in.

Throughout the 2010-2011 season, the team fluctuated between Beno Udrih, Pooh Jeter and even Marcus Thornton at the point guard position. None of them were the answer or even averaged five assists per game.

With two young stars in Evans and Cousins, this team needed a leader that could jell the team together with leadership and steady distributing. Heading into the draft, there was a plethora of quality point guards on the board expected to go high. The Kings passed on Kemba Walker (Charlotte Bobcats) and Brandon Knight (Detroit Pistons), and instead selected Jimmer Fredette.

That pick came after a draft day trade between Sacramento, Charlotte and Milwaukee. In the trade the Kings acquired the 10th pick and John Salmons in exchange for the 7th pick and Udrih. With the 10th pick they took the most polarizing prospect since Adam Morrison. It was hot or cold with The Jimmer. He was either a future All-Star or a bust.

Inversely, the Kings used the 60th pick on Thomas who, after playing well throughout January, is now the Kings’ starting point guard. The 60th pick. Mr. Irrelevant. The last pick.

How did Thomas become a starting point guard just a few months after being an afterthought on draft night?

“I just played hard. Every chance and opportunity I got I played hard and coach noticed it,” Thomas told me when I headed out this weekend to watch the Kings fall by eight in Phoenix.

It is an utter amazement that the player picked in that slot even makes it to the NBA and plays. Looking back over the past 21 years, it’s beyond incredible. It is miss-miss-miss-HIT. A few players, namely Will Blalock (Detroit Pistons) and Semih Erden (Boston Celtics), have made an impact. That is it.

It’s something that does not happen, well, ever in NBA history.