Aaron Gordon Jumps Up & Around Flamengo Brazil Defender For Power Dunk

It’s only a matter of time until Orlando Magic rookie Aaron Gordon became a favorite of the NBA world. If he keeps making plays like this one, it will surely come sooner than even his biggest fans were anticipating. In his team’s exhibition game against Flamengo Brazil tonight, Gordon exploded off of two feet to jump up and around a defender for a huge, two-handed power dunk.

Whoo. You can count on one hand the number of players in the NBA who can do make that play.

More encouraging than excitement gleaned from this sick jam, though, was Gordon’s overall performance. The 19 year-old played his best game of the preseason against Flamengo, scoring 15 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and doling out three assists on 7-13 shooting in just 26 minutes.

Dunks like this and impressive spurts of defense are expected during Gordon’s rookie season; what isn’t are numbers like those. While all analysis taken from exhibition games deserves a grain of salt, it’s certainly telling that Gordon is already capable of filling up the stat sheet.

