An AAU Basketball Game Turned To Mayhem When Players Started Fighting With Officials

07.09.18 1 hour ago

Twitter

Violence broke out at an AAU basketball game in Atlanta on Sunday when tensions between two teams caused players to lash out at officials trying to keep peace in the game itself.

Chicago’s Raw Athletics and Houston Raptor were playing on Sunday morning when the contest devolved into a fight between players and officials. The violence was captured on video and posted to Twitter by Doug Jones, who posted a video of three players attacking an official and another video where the attacks devolved into a brawl that was broken up by other adults watching the matchup.

The second video is particularly brutal in nature.

