Above The Rim Takes Their Game To Puerto Rico

We’ve been down with Above The Rim since the beginning, and it’s hard not to be when they have a cast of talent like Will Bynum, Martell Webster and Corey “Homicide” Williams (who’s also started a YouTube video series where he is breaking down his favorite moves). Recently, for the first time in a few years, ATR took to Isla Verda, Puerto Rico with their Skillz Clinic team in an effort to teach 60 youngsters basketball skills.

The two-hour long Skillz Clinch featured great music, advanced skill drills and, of course, ATR swag. “The kids down here were great,” ATR ambassador Chuck Torres said at Casa Cuba gym, just 50 yards from the Atlantic Ocean. “They came in ready to work, learn and have fun.”

The Skillz Clinic road trip will continue in Houston next month, but for now check out this video that’s still one of the best we’ve seen this year.

