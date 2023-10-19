The Las Vegas Aces were heading back home no matter what after Wednesday night’s Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. All that needed to be decided was whether or not they’d be heading back for a parade or a Game 5 against the New York Liberty with the right to call themselves champions on the line. After 40 minutes of ball, we got the answer, and despite injuries to Kiah Stokes and Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas was able to pick up a 70-69 win to go back-to-back as WNBA champions.

The Aces looked like their injuries were going to catch up to them throughout the first half. While they battled admirably early on, New York was able to establish a lead thanks to an 18-4 run at the end of the first quarter, and whenever it looked like Las Vegas was going to chip away at the lead and ultimately take it, the Liberty had an answer.

Thanks to brilliant first half performances by Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney, New York took a 39-30 lead into the locker room. It did not look like they’d have that much breathing room, though, as the Aces got the lead down to one before the Liberty scored eight points over the final 90 seconds of the half.

And then, in the third quarter, Wilson took over. While she had a good first half — she brought nine points and eight rebounds into the locker room — Wilson exploded for nine points and six boards in the third alone.

Alysha Clark ties it, and would later hit 2 free throws to give the Aces a 2-point lead going into the 4th quarter 👀 (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/0zZ5cCFGvB — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 19, 2023

Wilson’s size and physicality were just too much for New York to handle, while Cayla George and Alysha Clark were also able to add some offensive firepower in the frame. While the Liberty led by as many as 12 in the third, the Aces just kept going at them, and thanks to a 9-0 run to end the quarter, Las Vegas took a 53-51 lead into the game’s final frame to move 10 minutes away from back-to-back titles.