adidas 2011 NBA Draft Cap

When I think of the NBA Draft, three things come to mind: 1) Becoming a millionaire, 2) Shaking hands with David Stern, and 3) Putting on the hat of the team that selected you. (Yes Kobe, you were drafted by the Hornets.) And while I gave you a sneak peek at the Lottery, here’s a great shot of the new Washington Wizards’ 2011 NBA Draft Cap from adidas â€“ the first authentic piece of team apparel a player receives after being drafted.

Available in versions for all 30 teams and an NBA logo style, the 2011 NBA Draft Caps retail for $25.99 on NBAStore.com.

What do you think?

