adidas 2011 NBA Draft Cap

When I think of the NBA Draft, three things come to mind: 1) Becoming a millionaire, 2) Shaking hands with David Stern, and 3) Putting on the hat of the team that selected you. (Yes Kobe, you were drafted by the Hornets.) And while I gave you a sneak peek at the Lottery, here’s a great shot of the new Washington Wizards’ 2011 NBA Draft Cap from adidas â€“ the first authentic piece of team apparel a player receives after being drafted.
Available in versions for all 30 teams and an NBA logo style, the 2011 NBA Draft Caps retail for $25.99 on NBAStore.com.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
These hats are fresh, but I feel like you gotta earn one.
ugly as hell. The fading color thing in the front looks kinda stupid. Todya, everything is about solid colors and retro looks. Snapbacks are cool too