adidas adiZero Rose 2 “Windy City” Edition

Check out the “Windy City” edition of the adidas adiZero Rose 2 that was released on Friday in Chicago as part of Black Friday festivities in the city. The shoe is going to be available everywhere on 12/15.

Get detailed shots of the shoe and product info after the jump.

From the Foot Loocker Unlocked Blog (posted before the Lockout news of the weekend):

A brushed metal look makes the upper stand out even more than it already does. The biggest change to this shoe is the addition of “All Flights Cancelled” to the tongue. Guess adidas decided to stop downplaying that subtle jab and run with it. The Blue L symbolizes the train D Rose took growing up in the Chi. With the NBA season back, it would be nice to see D Rose rocking these on Christmas Day.

What’s your favorite colorway of the adidas adiZero Rose 2? [See them all here]

