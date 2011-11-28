adidas adiZero Rose 2 “Windy City” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
11.28.11 7 years ago

Check out the “Windy City” edition of the adidas adiZero Rose 2 that was released on Friday in Chicago as part of Black Friday festivities in the city. The shoe is going to be available everywhere on 12/15.

Get detailed shots of the shoe and product info after the jump.

From the Foot Loocker Unlocked Blog (posted before the Lockout news of the weekend):

A brushed metal look makes the upper stand out even more than it already does. The biggest change to this shoe is the addition of “All Flights Cancelled” to the tongue. Guess adidas decided to stop downplaying that subtle jab and run with it. The Blue L symbolizes the train D Rose took growing up in the Chi. With the NBA season back, it would be nice to see D Rose rocking these on Christmas Day.

What’s your favorite colorway of the adidas adiZero Rose 2? [See them all here]

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero Rose 2adidas BasketballDERRICK ROSEDimeMagStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP