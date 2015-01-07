adidas Honors Chinese New Year With “Year Of The Goat” Collection

Today adidas unveiled their special collection commemorating the 2015 Chinese New Year, the Year of the Goat. Featuring new colorways of the D Rose 5 Boost, T-Mac 3 and D Rose Lakeshore Mid, you can cop this new collection next month.

All three sneakers feature the black, red, green and gold color scheme apropos of the Chinese New Year. A special Year of the Goat logo is featured on the lace jewel and the inside tongue of each shoe. The logo is two goat heads facing each other with their horns intertwined and circling the adiddas Sports Performance logo, which represents basketball competition. Separating the intertwined goat’s heads is the Chinese character representing the Goat.

Along with the logo, each shoe also features crinkled leather, etched patterns and fleece liners.

D ROSE 5 BOOST

The D Rose 5 Boost “CNY” has a crinkled leather white upper with a green Fit Cage. The D Rose logo, which was unveiled for the first time in the D Rose 5 Boost, is highlighted on the heel in metallic gold. The lining is red fleece.

T-MAC 3

Tracy McGrady‘s third signature with adidas was originally introduced in 2003. The Chinese New Year edition features a black and red upper with crinkled black leather in the back and an etched pattern in the front. A metallic gold torsion plate separates the upper and the outsole.

D ROSE LAKESHORE MID

Rose’s lifestyle sneaker is also included with a cream upper and green back panel. The red and black patterned laces match the other two sneakers in the collection.

The Year of the Goat collection D Rose 5 Boost ($140), D Rose Lakeshore Mid ($90) and T-MAC 3 ($130) will be available at adidas.com on February 19.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.