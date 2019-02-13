Adidas Is Embracing Charlotte’s Racing Roots For NBA All-Star PE Colorways

Every basketball sneaker company uses All-Star Weekend as an opportunity to get creative with special colorways for player exclusives, as well as dropping some new heat to consumers.

For the upcoming event in Charlotte, adidas will be releasing a pair of new N3XT L3V3L colorways, along with some racing themed PE’s for their players that will be on the court over the weekend’s festivities. The two N3XT L3V3L colorways will hit the market on Saturday, Feb. 16 for $180 on adidas.com in a clean white/black/gum colorway and a much brighter red/yellow look.

