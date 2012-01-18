adidas “Chinese New Year” NBA Gametime Shooting Shirt

In honor of Chinese New Year, the NBA is hosting its first-ever week-long celebration, paying tribute to the league’s Chinese fan base with live games, customized coverage and a variety of NBA-themed events in China and the U.S. Players will also wear specially designed shooting shirts from adidas, the league’s official on-court apparel outfitter, featuring the NBA Chinese New Year Celebration 2012 logo. Check it out:
The shooting shirts will be available for purchase on Friday on NBAStore.com for $50.
What do you think?
maybe they’ll finally let Jeremy Lin and Yi JianLian play