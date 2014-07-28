adidas Officially Unveils The D Rose 5 Boost (Pics)

LAS VEGAS — Todayunveiled theduring a special presentation with media members from around the world.emceed the event andjoined the man of the hour,, for the first basketball sneaker with boost technology.

For the first time ever, full-length boost technology in the shoe maximizes Rose’s zeal on the court with sneaker technology that provides off-the-charts energy return. Unlike any foam currently on the market, the D Rose 5 Boost provides a full Boost in performance and comfort while also maintaining the high standards in his signature basketball kicks.

Thousands of tiny capsules make up Boost, earmarking the D Rose 5 Boost for soft, lightweight cushioning that stores and releases Rose’s energy more efficiently than any other shoe on the market.

Originally introduced with adidas in their running sneakers last year, the Boost cushioning out-performed 800 foam composites ranked by Runner’s World. Now, finally, it’s in a basketball shoe with Rose’s latest signature release.

“Having the Boost cushioning in my new signature shoe makes it the most favorite of mine that we’ve ever done,” said Rose in the release. “I’ve played in them for a couple months, but every time I put them on it feels like a new shoe and it’s the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. Now, I can’t imagine playing without Boost in my shoes.”

“Boost is a groundbreaking development, not just for adidas Basketball but for athletes across all sports,” said Robbie Fuller, adidas advanced footwear concept designer. “The Crazylight Boost and D Rose 5 Boost shoes combine to bring our most innovative basketball footwear to the court to truly transform the way the game is played.”

D-Rose’s personal details, which are the hallmark of every iteration in his D Rose line, are again intertwined throughout the design and continue to reveal details about Derrick, his family and his path to success.

The ankle support features unique personal inscriptions including:

“R.A.D.” – stands for his brothers, Reggie, Allen and Dwayne. “Not supposed to be here” – quote Derrick gave at a press conference for the launch of the D Rose 3 where he spoke on how he defied the odds to be a successful NBA player “No Freshman” – represents the rule at his high school where freshman weren’t allowed to play on the varsity basketball team “Everybody Eats” – his desire to uplift those in his circle and from his neighborhood of Englewood “1.7%” – the odds that the Chicago Bulls had to land the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, which they used to select Derrick

The D Rose 5 Boost continues to add personal details with the toe of each shoe featuring the name of his mother, Brenda, and his son, PJ.

A larger and more inspired D Rose logo replaces the iconic tripartite stripes on the heel of the shoe, and Rose’s signature is woven into the traction pattern on the forefront of the outsole. The three stripes are on the sole of the sneaker, so defenders can get an eyeful when he goes airborne with the Boost cushioning.

An all-new EVA fit-cage provides strength and support for an ideal fit and the SPRINTWEB upper delivers enhanced light-weight support and breathability. Interior mesh ankle pockets open up air flow to the sneaker — Derrick says his feet get too hot now in different sneakers — while also providing increased comfort.

Traction zones on the outsole include a wave pattern on the forefoot and a square pattern on the heel and mid-foot to ensure ideal court feel. The Boost feel is maximized by the separation between the forefoot and heel outsole. Enlarged TPU plate aids arch support.

Future colorways will feature additional details and unique SPRINTWEB upper finishes for updated style.

The D Rose 5 Boost ($140) drops Oct. 23 on adidas.com and other leading retailers.

Click for detailed pics of the game-changing BOOST sneakers…