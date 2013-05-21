adidas Honors Damian Lillard With A Giant Banner

Can things get any better for Damian Lillard? He exceeded all expectations during a dynamic Rookie of the Year season, and can now add “get a giant banner of yourself” to his list of achievements. The folks at adidas honored the stalwart by throwing up this banner of the Blazers point guard on the side of the adidas North American headquarters in North Portland. It replaced a similar one of Derrick Rose.

Lillard also got his own off shoot from the awesome adidas Crazyquick “Quick Ain’t Fair” commercial.

How much better will Lillard be in his second year?

