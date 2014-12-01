adidas Introduces “Bad Dreams” Kicks Collection For X-Mas Day Games

Today, adidas introduced their Christmas Day unveiling called the “Bad Dreams Collection” with their biggest sneakers in holiday colors, a unique mix of textures and glow in he dark accents to signify their signature athletes haunting the dreams of their opponents. The D Rose 5 Boost, J Wall 1, Crazylight Boost and Crazy 2 all get the X-Mas Day makeover, so come check them out.

Each “Bad Dreams” sneaker will also feature a graphic with the Roman numeral for December 24, 2014, or the Christmas Eve before the adidas athletes take the hardwood for some of the biggest games of the year.

The “Bad Dreams Collection” will be available December 12 at Foot Locker and adidas.com and includes the D Rose 5 Boost ($140), J Wall 1 ($115), Crazylight Boost ($140) and Crazy 2 ($125).

D Rose 5 Boost

The “Bad Dreams” D Rose 5 Boost features a black canvas upper with white multi-directional striping. Glow-in-the-dark panels highlight key elements of the shoe including the outsole, heel, back and tongue logo.

J Wall 1

The “Bad Dreams” J Wall 1 features a two-toned green canvas upper with black stitching details and silver reflective vertical three stripes. The shoe is accented with multiple glow-in-the-dark elements including the outsole, J Wall logos on the tongue and lateral side and the adidas logo on the back.

Crazylight Boost

The “Bad Dreams” Crazylight Boost features a black mesh upper with a white reflective screen printed design and red three-stripes on the lateral side. The shoe is accented by a speckled print midsole and glow in the dark outsole.

Crazy 2

The “Bad Dreams” Crazy 2 features a green and red canvas upper with black stitching details. Glow in the dark accents include the outsole, speckled print on the midsole and adidas logo.

