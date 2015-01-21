adidas & John Wall Unveil J Wall 1 “DC Blue” Colorway

Right now, John Wall is leading all Eastern Conference guards in voting for the 2015 NBA All-Star game. The Wizards also sport the Eastern Conference’s second-best record, and Wall is the biggest reason why. Today adidas and Wall unveil the newest “DC Blue” colorway for his first signature shoe: the J Wall 1.

Dropping Feb. 6, the DC Blue sports a heavy mesh upper that’s an homage to the Beltway’s professional basketball team and their navy and red uniforms.

The navy color pops on the laces, textured midsole and heel tab, too. The three stripes and John Wall logos, stitching and “Wall” are all in red while the repeating John Wall logo is printed on the synthetic trim around the laces and toe:

The J Wall 1 “DC Blue” launches at adidas.com and Foot Locker on February 6 for $115.

