adidas & John Wall Unveil J Wall 1 “DC Blue” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
01.21.15 4 years ago

Right now, John Wall is leading all Eastern Conference guards in voting for the 2015 NBA All-Star game. The Wizards also sport the Eastern Conference’s second-best record, and Wall is the biggest reason why. Today adidas and Wall unveil the newest “DC Blue” colorway for his first signature shoe: the J Wall 1.

Dropping Feb. 6, the DC Blue sports a heavy mesh upper that’s an homage to the Beltway’s professional basketball team and their navy and red uniforms.

The navy color pops on the laces, textured midsole and heel tab, too. The three stripes and John Wall logos, stitching and “Wall” are all in red while the repeating John Wall logo is printed on the synthetic trim around the laces and toe:

The J Wall 1 “DC Blue” launches at adidas.com and Foot Locker on February 6 for $115.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas J Wall 1adidas J Wall 1 "Bad Dreams"JOHN WALLStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP