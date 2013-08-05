Adidas Super 64 Highlights From 5-6 “Torch” Trae Jefferson

The adidas Super 64 is a summer high school tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada where kids show off their skills during the NCAA’s open evaluation period. One class of 2015 point guard really stood out despite only standing 5-6 (though he’s listed at 5-7). Damontrae Jefferson, aka “Torch,” averaged nearly 40 points a game during the five-day tournament in July, and he’s already drawing comparison’s to heralded guards Aquille Carr and Kiwi Gardner.

The undersized point originally hailing from Wisconsin, Trae Jefferson plays for Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville, Florida. He’s lightening quick with the sort of crazy handle you’d expect from a guy his size taking on top high school competition. But he’s also capable of knocking down shots from 25 feet out, so defenders have to respect him beyond the arc, which means he can get into the lane whenever he feels like it.

During the adidas Super 64 tourney, he seemed to do whatever he wanted, breaking ankles and dishing dimes when he wasn’t adding to his own scoring totals. For a guy his size, he certainly spent a lot of time dominating in the paint. Check out his performance over the course of the tournament and keep an eye out for him when he graduates high school…in 2015.

Oh and yes, he can definitely throw it down.

