Adidas Super 64 Highlights From 5-6 “Torch” Trae Jefferson

08.05.13 5 years ago

The adidas Super 64 is a summer high school tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada where kids show off their skills during the NCAA’s open evaluation period. One class of 2015 point guard really stood out despite only standing 5-6 (though he’s listed at 5-7). Damontrae Jefferson, aka “Torch,” averaged nearly 40 points a game during the five-day tournament in July, and he’s already drawing comparison’s to heralded guards Aquille Carr and Kiwi Gardner.

The undersized point originally hailing from Wisconsin, Trae Jefferson plays for Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville, Florida. He’s lightening quick with the sort of crazy handle you’d expect from a guy his size taking on top high school competition. But he’s also capable of knocking down shots from 25 feet out, so defenders have to respect him beyond the arc, which means he can get into the lane whenever he feels like it.

During the adidas Super 64 tourney, he seemed to do whatever he wanted, breaking ankles and dishing dimes when he wasn’t adding to his own scoring totals. For a guy his size, he certainly spent a lot of time dominating in the paint. Check out his performance over the course of the tournament and keep an eye out for him when he graduates high school…in 2015.

Oh and yes, he can definitely throw it down.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSadidas super 64Damontrae Jeffersonhigh schoolTrae Jefferson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP