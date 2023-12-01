kevin durant
The Adidas Twitter Account Trolled Kevin Durant For Saying He’d Never Wear Anthony Edwards’ Signature Sneakers

Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the most magnetic stars in all of basketball, both on and off the court. This usually leads to guys getting rewarded with big opportunities away from the game, which Edwards is going to get a little later this month when adidas drops his first signature sneaker, the AE1.

It’s a really cool opportunity for Edwards, who as part of the rollout of the new shoe identified the one guy he wants to see wear the AE1 during a game: Kevin Durant. The problem, as Edwards acknowledged, is that Durant is a Nike athlete, but he still hopes to see the Phoenix Suns star throw them on one time.

Durant got wind of this and decided to have a little fun, making clear that he’s Nike for life.

As it turns out, the people at adidas figured that this was a perfect opportunity to get a few jokes off at KD’s expense. First, they made the decision to talk some sh*t to the future Hall of Fame inductee before bringing up the fact that Durant famously has admitted to using burner accounts on whatever we’re calling Twitter this month.

Just one man’s opinion, but I think this is going to make it less likely that Durant will ever wear Edwards’ sneakers in a game.

