Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the most magnetic stars in all of basketball, both on and off the court. This usually leads to guys getting rewarded with big opportunities away from the game, which Edwards is going to get a little later this month when adidas drops his first signature sneaker, the AE1.

It’s a really cool opportunity for Edwards, who as part of the rollout of the new shoe identified the one guy he wants to see wear the AE1 during a game: Kevin Durant. The problem, as Edwards acknowledged, is that Durant is a Nike athlete, but he still hopes to see the Phoenix Suns star throw them on one time.

Do you think Kevin Durant would ever wear Anthony Edwards’ adidas sneaker? 👀😬 https://t.co/jgoxu8YaFl pic.twitter.com/6xcb7uGw8L — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 1, 2023

Durant got wind of this and decided to have a little fun, making clear that he’s Nike for life.

Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers. https://t.co/6dxKV55QPi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 1, 2023

As it turns out, the people at adidas figured that this was a perfect opportunity to get a few jokes off at KD’s expense. First, they made the decision to talk some sh*t to the future Hall of Fame inductee before bringing up the fact that Durant famously has admitted to using burner accounts on whatever we’re calling Twitter this month.

Nah @Adidas. Bring the tweet back. Stand on binness. Take care of your responsibilities 😂 pic.twitter.com/0YSP1XglhV — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) December 1, 2023

meant to send that from the burner account… — adidas (@adidas) December 1, 2023

Just one man’s opinion, but I think this is going to make it less likely that Durant will ever wear Edwards’ sneakers in a game.