Derrick Rose And Adidas Unveil The D Rose 4

Theunveiling of the Derrick Rose signature shoe is almost as anticipated as his return to the court against the Heat as he goes all in for Chicago on opening night . In Chicago today, adidas and Rose unveiled thebefore they go on sale worldwide on October 10.

With a grey colorway releasing in December, the original, a red colorway and a blue are all releasing on October 10. The shoe itself is a marvel of style and substance.

A line at the ankle divides the front and back of the shoe. They represent the two distinct on and off-court personalities of Rose. With tough and strong materials and innovative technology, the back heel was designed to highlight Derrick’s game and enhance his explosive and attacking style of play. The front of the shoe, made with premium materials and a sleek, clean design, represents Derrick’s relaxed and understated off-court style.

The new D Rose 4 also implements the adidas Crazyquick outsole traction system which allows him to change directions and slow down or speed up in a blink.

Adidas’ new SPRINTWEB technology, dynamic GEOFIT ankle support and improved molded SPRINTFRAME enhance the support, comfort and control of the shoe. A tradition staples for Rose shoes, the three stripes, adorn the back heel to remind opponents who is leaving them in the dust.

The glossy upper pattern features modern material finish and synthetic leather with a reflecting D Rose logo on the ankle collar and a hologram material overlaid by perforated synthetic leather to highlight the logo.

See page 2 for the D Rose 4 Home grey…