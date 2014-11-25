adidas Unveils The D Rose Lakeshore Boost Lifestyle

If you haven’t already tried the D Rose 5 Boost on the court, we highly suggest you pick up a pair for any hardwood battles. But Derrick Rose isn’t only about basketball, he’s also growing a savvy fashion palette. To add to his off-court look, without sacrificing the comfort of boost technology, there’s now a lifestyle edition of his latest signature shoe after adidas today revealed the D Rose Lakeshore Boost kicks.

The D Rose Lakeshoe Boost is an homage to the famous expressway in his native Chicago. Similar to the scarlet D Rose Lakeshore colorway unveiled over the summer, this is perfect for Derrick’s off-court life without forgetting the comfort of his on-court kicks.

It’s got a full-length strip of boost technology in the mid-sole, but it also features an upper of rugged leather and added paneling around the heel for increased comfort and durability to survive the harsh climes near Lake Michigan. There’s also a debossed D Rose logo on the lateral side, boot laces and a metal boot lacing eyelet at the top.

The D Rose Lakeshore Boost is available 12/1 for $130 at adidas and Foot Locker

