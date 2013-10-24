adidas Unveils First Look At D Rose 4 “Boardwalk” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
10.24.13 5 years ago

Dope D Rose 4 colorways just keep coming. Not long after adidas gave us our first look at the “Chicago Southside” colorway of Derrick Rose‘s latest signature sneaker, now we get an official look at the upcoming “Boardwalk” colorway.

Paying tribute to Rose’s summer home in Southern California, the mint green, tan and pink tones represent the ocean, sand and architectural details of the Cali beaches. The D Rose 4 is unique in that it celebrates the two sides to Derrick’s personality. On the court, he’s aggressive and attacking, but off of it, he’s laid back and humble. In this particular colorway, that two-toned theme shines through with the mint green nubuck there to represent the Pacific Ocean while the tan and pink back half features the GEOFIT collar and SPRINTFRAME.

“It’s important for me to work on my game every day during the offseason,” Rose said in a release. “I chose southern California as my summer home because it’s a place where I can focus on training and getting ready for the season. I love this colorway of the shoe because it tells the other side of the story about where I spend my time.”

The adidas D Rose 4 “Boardwalk” will be available on November 7 for $140 at adidas Basketball. For now, check out more images below.

