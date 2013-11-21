adidas Unveils Limited Edition Brooklyn-Inspired Crazy 8 Shoe

11.21.13 5 years ago

The Nets might be struggling along at 3-8, tied for last place in the worst division in the NBA. But that doesn’t mean the borough of Brooklyn has lost any of its appeal. Today, adidas unveiled a first look at an upcoming Crazy 8 colorway that’s inspired by Brooklyn.

The black and white colorway features “Brooklyn” stitched into the ankle and also a map of the subway lines around the Barclays Center on the sockliner. A premium suede adorns the upper and the toe is a distinct patent leather. Pure Motion technology on the foot adds a layer of traction for hoopers.

The Crazy 8 “Brooklyn” colorway will be available for $125 on December 6 at Foot Locker and Finish Line. Stay tuned for more info as it emerges.

What do you think?

