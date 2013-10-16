adidas Unveils All-New NBA On-Court Collection

Today adidas unveiled their all-newfor the upcoming season, which will outfit players on all 30 NBA teams. Featuring the most innovative performance and on-trend styles, the collection will include some gear that players will wear on game day, such as On-Court Warm-Up Jacket and Pant, Varsity Warm-Up Jacket, Long-Sleeve Shooting Shirt and Short-Sleeve Shooting Shirt.

The adidas NBA On-Court Collection is available now at NBAStore.com. Check out images below spotlighting Derrick Rose, Damian Lillard, Dwight Howard, Harrison Barnes, Iman Shumpert, John Wall and Ricky Rubio.

