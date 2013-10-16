adidas Unveils All-New NBA On-Court Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose
10.16.13 5 years ago
Today adidas unveiled their all-new NBA On-Court Collection for the upcoming season, which will outfit players on all 30 NBA teams. Featuring the most innovative performance and on-trend styles, the collection will include some gear that players will wear on game day, such as On-Court Warm-Up Jacket and Pant, Varsity Warm-Up Jacket, Long-Sleeve Shooting Shirt and Short-Sleeve Shooting Shirt.

The adidas NBA On-Court Collection is available now at NBAStore.com. Check out images below spotlighting Derrick Rose, Damian Lillard, Dwight Howard, Harrison Barnes, Iman Shumpert, John Wall and Ricky Rubio.

Hit page 2 to see more of the collection from Shumpert, Wall and Rubio…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsDAMIAN LILLARDDERRICK ROSEDWIGHT HOWARDHarrison BarnesIMAN SHUMPERTJOHN WALLRICKY RUBIOStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP