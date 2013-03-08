adidas Unveils The New Crazyquick

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
03.08.13
Did you catch the Washington/Minnesota game last night? Outside of the Ricky Rubio and John Wall matchup, one of the more memorable things we took from it were Wall’s sneakers. He debuted the adidas adiPure CrazyQuick. Now today, adidas is officially unveiling the new sneaker.

The shoe will be worn across multiple platforms — Robert Griffin III is expected to wear them as well. Dime‘s Pat Cassidy is at the event in New York City, so stick with us for more photos and info from the official launch.

Hit page 2 for more official imagery of the new sneaker…

