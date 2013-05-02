adidas x Damian Lillard Unveil Rookie of the Year Shirts

As expected, our guy Damian Lillard was officially crowned NBA Rookie of the Year today.

Right on point, adidas has dropped special edition t-shirts to commemorate Lillard’s award. Here’s what the Three Stripes has to say about them:

The “Endorsed By” t-shirt features a close-up graphic of Damian over a satellite view of his hometown of Oakland, Calif. The “Townbiz” t-shirt is also Oakland inspired, featuring the popular local mantra and a crest with a satellite view of the city and clasped hands to represent the “Fly Guyz” â€“ Damian’s name for his close circle of friends.

Check them out:

Damian Lillard Rookie of the Year shirts will be available at adidas.com soon for $25

