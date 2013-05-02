adidas x Damian Lillard Unveil Rookie of the Year Shirts

05.01.13 5 years ago

As expected, our guy Damian Lillard was officially crowned NBA Rookie of the Year today.

Right on point, adidas has dropped special edition t-shirts to commemorate Lillard’s award. Here’s what the Three Stripes has to say about them:

The “Endorsed By” t-shirt features a close-up graphic of Damian over a satellite view of his hometown of Oakland, Calif. The “Townbiz” t-shirt is also Oakland inspired, featuring the popular local mantra and a crest with a satellite view of the city and clasped hands to represent the “Fly Guyz” â€“ Damian’s name for his close circle of friends.

Check them out:

Damian Lillard Rookie of the Year shirts will be available at adidas.com soon for $25

