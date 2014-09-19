Watch Andre Miller’s Son Adorably Mimic Dad

We can vividly remember the now 38-year-old Andre Miller stuffing the stat lines at Utah and a junior season that almost saw the do-everything point guard and his Ute teammates upset Kentucky in the title game after knocking off UNC in the semifinals of the 1998 NCAA Tournament. The current Wizards guard is getting ready for the upcoming start of training camp and a video surfaced of his adorable small son imitating his dad’s workout routine.

The Professor is coming back for his 16th season on a Wizards team that added even more veteran leadership with the signing of free agent Paul Pierce this summer. Last year saw them come within a blown game or two away from making the Conference Finals, so it’s imperative Miller get in shape for the start of training camp at the end of the month. It’s probably a lot harder to stay trim now than when he came into the league in 1999.

Another change from a rookie year that came before the start of the second millennium is Miller’s son joined him during a recent workout session. SB Nation’s Mike Prada caught the little tyke acting as a shadow to his father in the cutest way possible:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Awww.

