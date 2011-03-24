Air Jordan 2011 – Dwyane Wade Player Exclusive

You’d think it’s December with all the amazing player exclusives the team at Jordan Brand has been spitting out. So after hooking up Georgetown and North Carolina, check out the heat Dwyane Wade debuted during last night’s win.

