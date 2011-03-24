Air Jordan 2011 – Dwyane Wade Player Exclusive

You’d think it’s December with all the amazing player exclusives the team at Jordan Brand has been spitting out. So after hooking up Georgetown and North Carolina, check out the heat Dwyane Wade debuted during last night’s win.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Air Jordan 2011 – McDonalds Player Exclusive
Hahahaha @ Joey
These joints are FIRE
LMAO @ Joey
They do make me want to crush a double cheeseburger and a ten piece!
On the real though, those shoes are a good look with the red alt Heat jerseys he wore them with the other night. Big Ups to Marquette Alma Matter!
Correction…Air Jordan 2011-BlacDonald’s Player Exclusive….