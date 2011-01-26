Air Jordan 2011: First 3 Colorways

So now that we’ve officially unveiled the Air Jordan 2011, it’s time to check out multiple angles of the first three colorways that are slated to drop: White/Black-Anthracite, White/Varsity Royal-Deep Royal and Team Red/Team Red-White.

The Air Jordan 2011 will be available in these three colors nationwide on Saturday, Feb. 19 for a suggested retail price of $170.

What do you think?

