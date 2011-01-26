Air Jordan 2011: First 3 Colorways

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan
01.26.11 8 years ago 10 Comments

So now that we’ve officially unveiled the Air Jordan 2011, it’s time to check out multiple angles of the first three colorways that are slated to drop: White/Black-Anthracite, White/Varsity Royal-Deep Royal and Team Red/Team Red-White.

The Air Jordan 2011 will be available in these three colors nationwide on Saturday, Feb. 19 for a suggested retail price of $170.

What do you think?

