Air Jordan 2011: First 3 Colorways

So now that we’ve officially unveiled the Air Jordan 2011, it’s time to check out multiple angles of the first three colorways that are slated to drop: White/Black-Anthracite, White/Varsity Royal-Deep Royal and Team Red/Team Red-White.
The Air Jordan 2011 will be available in these three colors nationwide on Saturday, Feb. 19 for a suggested retail price of $170.
What do you think?
Definitely feeling them; the price, not so much.
Not really feeling these.
THESE: [sneakernews.com]
On the other hand, are pretty damn fresh. (and so clean, clean!)
Nope!
100% better than the 2010s, but Im still not feeling these
If it wasn’t for the Jumpman(and the price) these could have passed for a pair of bad Chinese tennis shoes. And what’s with the generic look on the last couple of Jordans UGH!
whats with this futuristic look? they going too far with these Jordans. and the last two years the Jumpman 16.5’s and the Jumpman Evolution 85’s are 100x’s better than any Jordans in the last 5 years.
Nah. Pass.
Feels like every shoe that comes out of JB these days are either retros, hybrids or Jordan 11 rip-offs.
good lord it seems like since d-wade switched to jordan brand he took his converse design team with him change the logos and i wouldn’t even question it the only thing hyping these up is the jumpman
I don’t know what everyone else was expecting, but I still think they’re fly. These pictures don’t have the same effect as actually holding the shoes.
C’mon Jordan! $170? Bump that down $100. Now we talkin!