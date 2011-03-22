Air Jordan 2011 – North Carolina Player Exclusive

Like Georgetown, if you’re looking for a great program and some great swag in your college choice, North Carolina just may be the spot for you. As one of the few Jordan Brand schools in the nation, you know you’re going to get laced out. So with the Tar Heels still alive in the NCAA Tournament, check out the exclusive version of the Air Jordan 2011 that arrived on campus for them to wear.

